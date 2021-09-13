Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) received a $74.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.57% from the company’s current price.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 31,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,566. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zymeworks by 24.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zymeworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.