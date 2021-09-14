-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

LEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

