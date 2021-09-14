-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

