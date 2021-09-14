-$0.11 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Landec also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

