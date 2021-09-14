$0.11 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.26. Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

