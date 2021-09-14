-$0.14 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 227,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,350. The stock has a market cap of $907.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

