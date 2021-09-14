-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 519,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,745. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

