$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Covanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 43,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

