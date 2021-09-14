-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $179.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

