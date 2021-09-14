$0.26 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.39 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $116.93 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

