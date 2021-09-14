$0.29 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The AZEK also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,470. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.19 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

