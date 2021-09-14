$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grifols.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,571. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

