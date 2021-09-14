-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.73 on Friday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $426.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.01.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

