$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

