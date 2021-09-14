$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

