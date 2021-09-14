$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Field Trip Health.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
