$1.36 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

