$1.44 EPS Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.