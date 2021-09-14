$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 74,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,814. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

