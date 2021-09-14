$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.00. 1,407,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,615. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.83.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

