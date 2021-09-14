$101.60 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $101.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,972. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

