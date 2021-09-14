11,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 490,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

