11,133 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

