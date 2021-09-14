11,694 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

