13,054 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.