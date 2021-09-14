1,400 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

