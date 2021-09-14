14,150 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,316.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

