$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 144,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The company has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

