$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 144,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The company has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.