17,562 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.