1,800 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

