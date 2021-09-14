1,980 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

