$2.34 EPS Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.34. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

