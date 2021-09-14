$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $183.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,542. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

