20,758 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

NYSE BJ opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

