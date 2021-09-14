21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.61. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1,017 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

