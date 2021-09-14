$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Several equities analysts have commented on OM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 314,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,014. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.