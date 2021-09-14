$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Several equities analysts have commented on OM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 314,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,014. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

