$272.25 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $272.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 47,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,673. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

