$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce sales of $289.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.40 million and the lowest is $284.40 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $940,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

