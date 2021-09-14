$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.26 million, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $193.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matterport.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. 3,565,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,396. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

