$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.