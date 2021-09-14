30,194 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.