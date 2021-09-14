3,168 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $143.60. 155,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

