$335.72 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $335.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.64 million to $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.37. 1,894,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,386. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

