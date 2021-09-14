$345.21 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $345.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.