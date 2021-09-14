39,805 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after buying an additional 573,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,250 shares of company stock worth $2,971,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

