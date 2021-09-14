$4.01 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce earnings per share of $4.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $2.98. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $14.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,799,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

