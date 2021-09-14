41,100 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

