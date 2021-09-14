$415.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post sales of $415.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.20 million and the highest is $424.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $304.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Titan International by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 165,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,363. Titan International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.54.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.