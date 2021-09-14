$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce sales of $44.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden National stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $10,597,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

