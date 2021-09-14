$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

