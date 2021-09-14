$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of BAK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.